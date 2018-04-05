EXCLUSIVE!

Investigating the Friendships Between Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

  by
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 4:00 AM

Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis

Bravo/E! Illustration

Some friendships are easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3's.

Tonight marks the official return of Bravo's reality show called Southern Charm with initial previews teasing plenty of OMG, juicy-filled moments.

But away from the cameras, much of the cast has quietly built solid, not-so-dramatic friendships with many members of another Bravo series.

Anybody know the staff of SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.? Oh yes, the Southern Charm crew is quite close with cast members from Vanderpump Rules.

"I adore them. I had some of them on my podcast and we just instantly became best friends," Stassi Schroeder recently shared with E! News while attending Monster Jam at Angel Stadium. "Naomie Olindo and Danni Baird and Craig Conover and Shep Rose became a part of our group of friends."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

While Lisa Vanderpump's team reside in Southern California and the Southern Charm cast call Charleston, South Carolina home, the friendship groups have made several trips to each other's towns.

And instead of waiting for a Watch What Happens Live appearance or Hollywood party to bring the casts together, these reality stars have stuck to the basics in building their friendships.

"We stay in touch the same way any friends do," Naomie shared with E! News. "Text, the occasional FaceTime and leaving very idolatrous comments on each other's social media."

According to comedian Rachael O'Brien, she and BFF Stassi were watching Southern Charm and discovered Danni and Naomie were following them on Twitter. After a few messages, a bond was quickly formed.

Photos

Whoa, Check Out Vanderpump Rules' Sexiest SUR Photo Shoot Ever

"We forced them to become friends with us and then flew across the country on a whim hoping they wouldn't think we were insane," Rachael joked to us. "Luckily, they didn't and we now have a life-long friendship with much of the cast."

And before you think the groups talk strictly about their respective shows or plot lines, we found out it's just not the case.

"We almost never talk about the shows," Rachael assured us. "We talk about the other businesses we are working on, Stassi's successful podcast, Naomie's schooling and new business, Danni's paintings, Kathryn Dennis' adorable kids, my comedy career...We've even been there for each other through several breakups we have all gone through."

The cast friendships are so strong that one famous pair has sparked a few romance rumors. Yes, some fans were hoping Stassi and Shep would take their friendship to the next level.

Stassi would quickly set the record straight on Watch What Happens Live last month. "I've been asked this many time," she confessed. "I enjoy his company but we butt heads. It's not good."

Instead, these stars will focus on having plenty of innocent fun coast to coast. Stassi and her friends have enjoyed boat rides, ghost tours and delicious food in Charleston while Naomie recently experienced night life in Los Angeles during Kristen Doute's birthday party.

To see more of the Bravo stars hanging out together, take a look at our gallery below.

Shep Rose, Stassi Schroeder

Instagram

New Relationshep?

"This is my Christmas card with @stassischroeder. 1st draft. Notice the detachment and indifference," Shep shared on Instagram. "Like an old couple who should have split up years ago. While they were both In their prime. #worldscollide #lowcountryboil #charleston." 

Kristen Doute, Danni Baird

Twitter

Love Your Selfie

"The helper + the peacemaker (our love story)," Kristen shared with her latest selfie. "@DannaBaird #pumprules #southerncharm." 

Danni Baird, Stassi Schroeder, Naomie Olindo, Rachael O'Brien, Craig Conover

Instagram

Cheers to Charleston

"Great boating. Fantastic sunset. Incredible company. Epic day in the Lowcountry," Dani shared with her friends. "#positivevibes #noplanisthebestplan #boatlife #westcoastmeetsouth #kindredspirits #lowcountry #sunsets #southerncharm #pumprules #vandercharm #southernpump." 

Danni Baird, Rachael O'Brien, Stassi Schroeder, Naomie Olindo

Instagram

Night Out on the Town

"Meant to be #vandercharm #southernpump @naomie_olindo @stassischroeder @rachaelnobrien," Dani posted after her late night. 

Stassi Schroder, Naomie Olindo

Instagram

Unbreakable Bond

"Goodbye @caconover ....I'm with @stassischroeder now," Naomi captioned her shot. 

Stassi Schroder, Craig Conover

Instagram

Food for Thought

"I always manage to find new couples to third wheel with," Stassi joked when crashing a date night with Naomie and Craig. 

Kathryn Dennis, Stassi Schroeder. Rachel O'Brien

Instagram

LA Days

"Ladies who lunch @rachaelnobrien @stassischroeder," Kathryn wrote on Instagram when meeting up with the Vanderpump Rules stars in West Hollywood. 

Kristen Doute, Kathryn Dennis

Instagram

Girls' Day

"My little southern belle/supermodel spirit animal @kathryndennis #pumprules #southerncharm," Kristen shared with her followers. 

Watch Vanderpump Rules Monday nights at 9 p.m. and the Southern Charm season premiere airs tonight at 9 p.m. also on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

