by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:59 PM
You say potato; I say diet food?
It's been less than a month since Kevin Smith's massive "widow-maker" heart attack laid out the comedy king and almost took his life.
Now, just weeks later, the director, who was told by doctors he had to lose 50 lbs, is making serious changes, namely that he's gone on a very strict diet, currently consisting of only potatoes.
In his podcast Hollywood Babble-On, the first since his heart attack, the 47-year-old explained that he's following the diet from illusionist Penn Jillette’s book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear, which details eating just potatoes for two weeks before incorporating salads and vegetables, but not fruits or nuts, for the next three months.
In the podcast, Smith admitted that the extreme diet appealed to him because "it dials in to certain personality traits."
"It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting," said the funnyman, who appears to be taking his life-threatening situation seriously. "And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again."
The New Jersey kid also said that he can't go back and eat the way he did when he was younger.
"I’ll never eat the way I used to. The way I used to eat wasn’t f--king horrible. It was in my childhood that’s what my doctor said," said the star.
The father of one, also said eating "animal-related products" is now out and said that his daughter Harley Quinn, who is a vegan, was all about the diet change.
"My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, 'She’s like, 'Welcome home brother,;" said the Comic Book Men producer.
"This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an 'I have to.' I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater. The program is so far manageable," said the star, who tweeted about his "massive heart attack" from the hospital.
On Wednesday, the social media superstar posted an Instagram photo of himself, wearing a jersey that had been gifted to him by the writing staff of Super Girl to commemorate surviving the heart attack. The image also showed his drastic and quick weight loss.
"My new jersey commemorating my life & death battle with arch nemesis, The Widow-Maker! This open-heart crest, drawn by @supergirlcw storyboard artist @jeremysimser, was a gift from sweet storyteller @etcarrasco and the @supergirlwriters in the show’s writing room," wrote Smith."
Glad to see Smith is on the mend!
