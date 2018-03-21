You say potato; I say diet food?

It's been less than a month since Kevin Smith's massive "widow-maker" heart attack laid out the comedy king and almost took his life.

Now, just weeks later, the director, who was told by doctors he had to lose 50 lbs, is making serious changes, namely that he's gone on a very strict diet, currently consisting of only potatoes.

In his podcast Hollywood Babble-On, the first since his heart attack, the 47-year-old explained that he's following the diet from illusionist Penn Jillette’s book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear, which details eating just potatoes for two weeks before incorporating salads and vegetables, but not fruits or nuts, for the next three months.

In the podcast, Smith admitted that the extreme diet appealed to him because "it dials in to certain personality traits."

"It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting," said the funnyman, who appears to be taking his life-threatening situation seriously. "And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again."