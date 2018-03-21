Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is gearing up to star as Technicolor Highway's leading lady, but is she up for the task? Her hubby-to-be, Kyle West (Josh Henderson), isn't so sure.

Kyle worries Megan may be distracted after her recent fainting spell at a Hollywood event in this clip from this Sunday's all-new The Arrangement.

"You seem distracted, OK? Not that I blame you. We're planning a wedding, you're about to star in a movie and on top of all that, you're with Terence (Michael Vartan) half the time trying to explore your psyche," Kyle says.

"Terence? I collapsed in public Kyle and he's helping me to figure..." Megan says before Kyle cuts her off to stress the importance of her first leading role.