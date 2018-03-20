"Glass skin" is in.

The Korean beauty trend has finally hit mainstream makeup mavens, with celebrity artists like Sir John—who has worked with Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Priyanka Chopra and more diverse faces—touting the technique on clients and social media.

Traditionally, it takes 10 to 14 steps of just skin-care application to get that dewy, glossy look. To create a super-smooth-but-sharp texture (hence the glass name), products typically are applied in this order (lightest to heaviest): oil-based cleanser, water-based cleaner, exfoliator, toner, face oil or serum, sheet mask, eye cream, moisturizer and SPF. While the intense process may have effective results, let's be honest: we ain't got time for all that.