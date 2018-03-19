Renée Zellweger Transforms Into Judy Garland in First Photo for Upcoming Film Judy

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Renee Zellweger, Judy Garland

Pathe UK/PA Wire

Renée Zellweger went somewhere over the rainbow and came back as Judy Garland.

The Oscar winner is slated to pop back up on the big screen in Judy as the eponymous late legend. While the film is still in the works, devoted fans are getting their first look at the transformed star thanks to this newly released photo of Zellweger in costume. 

In the stunning shot, the actress captures Garland's essence as she strikes a pose—mic in hand—with the triple threat's facial expression and later haircut. 

Directed by Rupert Goold and written by Tom Edge, the upcoming biopic will center on Garland's final concerts at The Talk of the Town nightclub in London in the late 1960s amid her deteriorating health and romance with her fifth and final husband, Mickey Deans, shortly before her death. 

Photos

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Judy Garland

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Zellweger is no stranger to the microphone. She famously sang and danced in the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago as lead Roxie Hart.

The actress ultimately won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and was nominated for an Academy Award. 

In addition to Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon will also star in the film. 

Principal photography begins in London today. 

So, what do you think of this transformation? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Renée Zellweger , Judy Garland , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Selma Blair, Jaime King

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Release Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Mashup for #MarchforOurLives

Family Guy

Family Guy Reveals Stewie's Real Voice and Addresses His Sexuality...And Bethenny Frankel Feelings

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Gets Revenge on Nick Young: I Burned All His Clothes

David Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Gives David & Rosanna Arquette a Comforting Message From Their Late Sister Alexis on Hollywood Medium

Blink-182

Blink-182 Announces King of the Weekend Las Vegas Residency

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus and Looks Back on "One Hell" of a Journey

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.