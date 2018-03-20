by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Ryan Buckley is completely freaking out!
On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the grooms including Jonathan Francetic and Jephte Pierre sit down with Pastor Calvin Roberson for a candid discussion on love and relationships.
But in an exclusive sneak peek, one groom can't help but express how scared he is of his wife's latest confession.
"My question is what if one of the things in your five-year goal of your marriage scares the living hell out of you?" Ryan shared with the group.
As it turns out, Jaclyn Schwartzberg said at a recent dinner that she's "kind of like a gypsy soul" and wants to travel abroad for extended periods of time.
Lifetime
"When we have kids, is she going to leave me with the kids?" Ryan asks. "Leave me with the mortgage? That's what I'm talking about."
Pastor Calvin thinks there is no reason to be worried or concerned. That was Jaclyn's plan before marrying Ryan. In addition, he argued that you shouldn't fight over something that will happen five years from now. Ultimately, it may not be enough to calm Ryan down.
"She told me herself she has a gypsy soul," he reiterated. "You know what that means to me? Up and leave whenever the hell she wants and that's not f--king okay with me. I will not change and I will not do that."
Watch the tense dinner unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
