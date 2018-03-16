What Ever Happened to Sam From Clarissa Explains It All?

With the recent news of a Clarissa Explains It All reboot coming to Nickelodeon, it has us wondering one thing—what in the world happened to Sam?

The iconic ‘90s character, played by actor Sean O'Neal, was a fan favorite amongst viewers for his skateboarder lingo, bright neon backwards hat, and of course his infamous ladder entrances through Clarissa's second-story bedroom window.

And while he has seemingly been out of the spotlight for years, it looks as though O'Neal is still riding the acting train. According to his IMDb page, the now 42-year-old star has appeared in a handful of small roles including a "Party Guest" in the 2016 film Penumbra and "Protester #1" in two episodes of the TV series, Development Hell.