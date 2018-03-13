by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:12 PM
Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan have got your back, party people!
As The Last O.G. stars spent time at the SXSW Conference, the dynamic duo stopped by E! News to discuss their latest project.
At the same time, the beloved Hollywood stars shared some life advice with their fans and followers before enjoying a night out.
When it comes to sneaking into an A-list party, Tiffany may just know the secret.
"How I usually do it is I say, 'Halle Berry is my auntie' or 'Carlos told me to come here' or 'Oscar said I should be right here' or I always say somebody's Spanish name because usually somebody Spanish is running the show," she shared with E! News. "Mostly in Miami, but in L.A., I just say 'Halle Berry my auntie. She told me to check the spot out before she get here.'"
Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images
But once you get into the party, is it too much to get free drinks at the bar? Absolutely not! In fact, Tiffany has some tips for that too.
"The way I do it is I like to get a cup of water and then I put a lemon in there or some kind of garnish and a long straw and I look for the loneliest man in the room," she explained before sticking her tongue out in a moment that will have you LOLing.
As for Tracy's advice, it may just be best to watch the video for yourself above.
All kidding aside, The Last O.G. tells the story of an ex-con (Tracy) who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed since his prison stint started 15 years ago.
"If you want to laugh and learn something new, watch us on TBS," Tiffany teased to us. "It's going to be good."
The Last O.G. premieres April 3 at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.
