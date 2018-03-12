The Bachelor Winter Games Winners Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Split

The Bachelor Winter Games, Ashley Iaconetti, Kevin Wendt

Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

The heat has run out for one of The Bachelor Winter Games' most memorable couples.

Ashley Iaconetti confirms to E! News that she and Kevin Wendt have split less than a month after ABC's reality show aired its finale.

While details remain mum on the reason behind the break up, Ashley is expected to discuss her relationship status on an upcoming episode of her iHeartRadio podcast.

A new episode of "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" is scheduled to be released later this week.

The news comes as a surprise to fans who have been following the couple's love story on Instagram after cameras stopped rolling. Just a few days ago, Ashley posted a photo alongside her man with the caption, "The way @Kevin.C.Wendt wants to take care of his lady's heart is so beautiful."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

And ever since The Bachelor Winter Games stopped filming, the pair has documented their romantic dates at memorable locations including Los Angeles Kings hockey games and trips to the Disneyland Resort.

Ultimately, both parties admitted on TV that long-distance was a big task to overcome. Ashley lives in Los Angeles while Kevin lives in Canada. At the same time, they expressed hopes of taking things slow to see what develops.

"We've only known each other for two months, so it's a little early to talk about moving," Ashley told Chris Harrison. Kevin added, "We want to have some fun!"

Fans first met Ashley when she competed on The Bachelor with Chris Soules. She would also appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

As for Kevin, he won the first ever Canadian season of The Bachelorette where he proposed to Jasmine Lorimer. Their romance, however, would also fizzle out before Winter Games began.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news.

