Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Details About Her "Magical" Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It was the baby shower any mom-to-be dreams of.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian gathered her family and friends together for a pink-filled celebration at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles

But in between all the flowers, cakes, gifts and selfies, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt genuine love in the room.

"My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!" Khloe shared on her website this morning. "We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I'm still dreaming."

While Khloe and her guests shared numerous photos on social media throughout the weekend, the reality star revealed new photos inside the shower made possible by a talented team.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Luxurious Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Shower

Instagram

"I have to give a major shout-out to the people who made it all possible: Jeff Leatham, Mindy Weiss and their teams are seriously so talented and special," she wrote. "And I can't forget my glam team, Andrew Fitzsimons and Mary Phillips, and Jill Jacobs who helped custom make my Sergio Hudson dress. Thank you to Amazon too!"

Perhaps one of the best gifts from the weekend was a neon sign that will go in the baby's room. The present, seen on Khloe's social media, the present had significant meaning for the future parent.

"I thought it was a great idea to have it in someone's handwriting so it would be more sentimental," Khloe explained. "I had my mom write out 'Baby Thompson' in a few different ways and I picked my favorite signature. It's the perfect touch!!!"

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson's Birthday Party

After enjoying her baby shower, Khloe celebrated Tristan's upcoming birthday at a private dinner party hosted by Rémy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

Family and friends including Kyle Richards, Justine Skye, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Jordyn Woods enjoyed a late-night celebration filled with great food, cake and company.

"WOW, is truly all I can say!" Khloe shared on Instagram when looking back on her weekend. "They say 'love is in the details,' I couldn't agree more! Look at all the LOVE!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Pregnancies , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Her New $450 Ring

Bachelor Couples

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Cameron Diaz, Book Signing

Why Cameron Diaz Left Hollywood: Inside Her Off-the-Radar Life

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.