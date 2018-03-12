Sara Haines Returns to The View After Maternity Leave—and She Has Baby Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 11:03 AM

Sara Haines is back.

The 40-year-old co-host returned to The View Monday morning after being on maternity leave. 

The morning show star and her husband Max Shifrin welcomed their second child Sandra Grace Shifrin in December. Haines said adjusting to life with a newborn is "easier this time" compared to when she and her husband welcomed their first child Alec Richard Shifrin. Still, she said the two are now on "one-on-one" defense and that they have their "hands full." 

"I think the second time around you know it's not hopeless," she said on the show. "It felt dark and when people said, ‘It gets better,' I thought it was almost a Stepford Wives response. They kind of looked at you like, ‘No, it's fine,' and I didn't believe them. Now, I know these phases are fleeting."

However, the mother of two said she's also enjoying this newborn period more the second time around.

"I sniff Sandra more. I smell her. I love it," she said. "I slow down. I'm working on being present."

She also shared a few pictures of her new bundle of joy.

So, how is Alec adjusting to life as a big brother? Haines said she and her husband got their 2-year-old tot his own baby doll so he had something to hold when they're holding Sandra. However, it looks like their son is still getting used to the big brother role.

"So he carries his baby and we carry our baby, and we really don't swap very often," she said. "Because he's really good for a few seconds before he grabs her by the head and drags her down the wall. We're working on his babysitting skills."

For Haines, adjusting to life with a newborn is not only easier the second time around but also less scary. 

"You realize they're more resilient in that no one knows what they're doing the first time. You just know everyone else has it figured out and you don't," she said. "This time you're like, 'Oh, it's a club where no-one knows what's happening.'"

Watch the video to see Haines reunite with her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

