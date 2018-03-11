Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to enjoy his new status as an engaged man.

After a wild week filled with a breakup, proposal and plenty of headlines, The Bachelor star and his fiancée Lauren Burnham headed to Florida for a date at the race tracks.

As documented on social media, the pair couldn't hide their affection for one another. In fact, Lauren decided to poke fun at all their PDA online.

"King and queen of awkward kisses," Lauren wrote in her Instagram Story while getting a kiss on the lips from her main man.

"One of the top 5 coolest things I've ever done," she added in a separate post. "Thanks for the rides @ariejr and @andrettimario."