Christina Perri Shares Precious Photo of Newborn Daughter

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 7:50 PM
She's a little angel!
Less than two months after welcoming daughter Carmella Stanley Constable, "Jar of Hearts" singer Christina Perri is sharing an adorable pic of her baby girl, taken by New York newborn photographer Zoe Hiigli.
The love singer posted a photo of her sleepy little girl and wrote, "our little angel, carmella stanley costabile she arrived perfectly on january 17th everyday with her has been the best day. she is always smiling. she is pure joy & magic. we are so blessed & so in love!"
The proud photographer posted the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Blessed with the honor of photographing @christinaperri and @paulcostabile ’s daughter! Gorgeous Carmella is all rolled up like a sweet cannoli!"
On January 17, the new dad shared a black and white photo of the family of three cuddling, captioning it, "The greatest gift we've ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying!"
It's been quite a busy few months for the longtime couple.
4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I?m the proudest I?ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I?ve ever known now my wife!!! Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family?s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering... invites to an official shindig coming soon...now I?m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy.
A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on
In December, the pair tied the knot in New York City on the four-year anniversary of the first time they met.
At the time, the couple took to social media to share the news with fans.
"On this day four years ago, we met," she shared on Instagram while showcasing her unusual wedding attire. "Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!"
Paul added, "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I'm the proudest I've EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I've ever known now my wife!!!"
Over the summer, it was revealed they were expecting in early 2018.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!