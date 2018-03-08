Well look who is back on the court!

More than six months after welcoming her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams is returning to tennis and ready to win big.

The tennis pro grabbed her racquet and participated in her first professional match since welcoming baby Alexis Olympia. The special game was against Zarina Diyas as part of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. It also marks her first event since the 2017 Australian Open.

"It's official. My comeback is here," she wrote on Instagram. "This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida—both my home states."

Serena's return also coincides with International Women's Day, a holiday that has special meaning for the athlete.