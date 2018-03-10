by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 3:00 AM
Turn up the music because the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just a day away!
With the big show ready to begin Sunday night, dozens of the country's biggest artists are gearing up to take home an award for their hits this year. Among the contenders are Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber and plenty more.
With a star-studded lineup of performers, nominees and not one but two hosts, the show is going to one to remember. While fans around the country prepare to see their favorite stars go home with a statue, here's everything you need to know ahead of the show:
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
1. Major Key Alert!
We can't have a show without a host and this year, there are two! DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwinsplitting emcee duties this year with Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sean "Diddy" Combsand a dozen more stars slated to present the coveted awards.
2. Let Me Entertain You
For a show all about the most beloved music on the radio, rest assured there will be plenty of tunes performed live on The Forum's stage. Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5and Eminem are all on this year's lineup of artists scheduled to bring the Los Angeles crowd to their feet—and everyone watching at home, too.
3. And The Nominees Are...
Plenty of your favorite stars are up for awards this year, including Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, all of whom are contenders for "Song of the Year." Additionally, Bon Jovi will be honored with the first ever Icon Award and Chance the Rapper will go home with the Innovator Award, joining in the ranks of Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2and Mars. Meanwhile, if Taylor Swift or Rihanna take home three awards, they will overtake Drake for most wins of all time.
4. A "Delicate" Debut
Music video queen Taylor Swift is giving fans a surprise gift on Sunday night in the form of her latest music video, this time for "Delicate," which will debut during the show.
5. Time to Tune In
If you can't be inside the theater in Calif., not to fret! TBS, TNT, and truTV will broadcast the ceremony live on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and the red carpet will be broadcast live on the network's YouTube channel.
So, who are you most excited to see at the show on Sunday? Share with us in the comments below!
