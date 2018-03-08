Brandi Glanville Thinks Omarosa and Donald Trump Slept Together

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 3:12 PM
Brandi Glanville is sharing her thoughts on President Donald Trump and his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.
In February, while appearing on the CBS show Big Brother: Celebrity Edition together, Brandi asked Omarosa if she ever slept with Trump.
"Hell no!" Omarosa replied. "Oh my God! Brandi, that's horrible!"
On Thursday, Brandi appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about Omarosa's answer. When asked if she thought Omarosa "told the truth" when she said she didn't sleep with Trump, Brandi replied, "Nope! I don't think so. Like how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back...I don't know."
Getty Images
Brandi continued, "I've heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what's true. But I needed to know."
Talking about Omarosa's pause in her response, Brandi told the co-hosts, "She had a moment, she had a moment."
The reality star also said that Omarosa "was shocked" that she asked her that question. "She was not ready for that," Brandi said. "In that house she thought she was queen bee and no one was gonna come for her, I'm like..."
During her time on Daily Pop, Brandi also talked about a possible return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump and Marriage Boot Camp!
Watch the video above to see what Brandi had to say!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
