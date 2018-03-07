Not only did Charlize Theron consider herself a "wake-and-baker" back in the day, she apparently can't stop cussing!

E! News caught up with Theron and her Gringo co-star David Oyelowo at the premiere of their stoner-friendly flick, where he revealed the most surprising aspect of the A-list actress.

"She's pretty foul-mouthed," David told E! News' Zuri Hall. "That's something from day one I was like, ‘Wow!' Especially because she's so debonair and elegant, and then she has the mouth of the sailor. But I love her for the fact that she's always 100 percent herself. She's one of the bravest people I know."