Teri Hatcher Wants a Desperate Housewives Revival

Teri Hatcher is ready for a Desperate Housewives revival, but she doesn't know if it will ever actually happen.

The actress, who played Susan on the ABC series, appeared on ITV's Loose Women on Wednesday and talked to the co-hosts about the TV series and whether there's a possibility of a revival.

"We all miss Desperate Housewives, if there was ever a chance for that to come back, would you go back?" Hatcher was asked on the show.

"I would be the first person, yeah, I never wanted it to be over, I loved those characters," Hatcher shared, before admitting that she doesn't think the chances of a revival are "very good."