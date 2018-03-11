iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

No, award season didn't end with the 2018 Oscars. We still have the iHeartRadio Music Awards, of course!

Held at The Forum in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony gathers some of the music industry's biggest names to honor the most popular iHeartRadio hits. Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled are set to host, and the performance lineup includes the likes of Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

As for the nominees, Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit "Despacito" dominates with seven, followed by Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled with five each.

Check out the complete list of winners, updating in real time, below: