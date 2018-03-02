4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther

Since its debut, Black Panther has evolved from a movie to a cultural phenomenon with its epic tale of the technologically advanced society of Wakanda, an El Dorado-like land in Africa.

As the first of its kind, the Hollywood pros behind the film had to combine centuries of African tradition and their own universe-bending creativity to bring this story alive. For director Ryan Coogler, makeup designer Joel Harlow, who worked on the sets of Star Trek Beyond, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Green Lantern and Alice Through the Looking Glass, was a clear choice.

"When I met with Ryan, he had a wealth of information, visual references and historical information, books, website imagery, just a bunch of visual reference based on actual African tribes," the Academy Award-winning makeup pro told E! News. "In a movie like this, you can't stray too far from those looks. You can't make stuff up, otherwise you're not respecting the heritage of the tribes that you're borrowing from."