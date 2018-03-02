Celebs are speaking out about their parenting styles.

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about how he and Mila Kunis are raising their two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri. The actor was a guest on pal Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and talked about teaching their kids to be "resourceful" and shared that they won't be setting up a trust fund for them.

"…my kids are not getting like big…I'm not setting up a trust for them, we'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," Kutcher said. "And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it but they're not getting trusts. So hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had."