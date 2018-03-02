Elizabeth Chambers is Suing an Impostor Over Oscars After-Party Fraud

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 3:38 PM

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Word to the wise: Don't mess with Elizabeth Chambers.

The 35-year-old actress is suing a woman who allegedly tried to impersonate her, hoping to gain access inside the coveted Vanity Fair Oscars after-party this Sunday.

According to documents first obtained by TMZ, a woman by the name of Diana Roque Ellis attempted to RSVP to the event by using a fake email address, posing as Chambers.

In the docs, the Texas native, who is suing for "misappropriation of name," states that the sender identified herself as "Elizabeth Chambers" in emails and asked if she and her husband, actor Armie Hammer, could attend with a plus one. When the reps from Vanity Fair asked for the name of the guest, the impostor gave the name of Diana Ellis.

To make her mission even more convincing, Chambers says that Ellis went as far as to include the famous couple's home address in the email. And when Ellis revealed that she would be arriving to the party separate from Chambers and Hammer, Vanity Fair grew suspicious.

E! News has reached out to Chamber's attorney for comment.

