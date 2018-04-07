Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Break Up: Report

One of country music's cutest couples has decided to call it quits.

After over a month of split speculation, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have broken up, reports Us Weekly. The country couple was together for over two years.

Breakup rumors first began to swirl when fans noticed that the pair had not been active on each other's social media. The last time East posted about his lady love was her birthday in November. The country gal hadn't shared any images of her main man since January.

While the duo tried to kept their relationship on the private side ever since dating rumors started in December 2015, fans had plenty of reasons to admire the pair.

Whether posing together on red carpets or sharing PDA moments on Instagram, the twosome proved they had chemistry and love for each other.