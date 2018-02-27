Serena Williams "Crying" Over Alexis Ohanian's Billboard Surprise Featuring Their Baby Girl

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian just thought of the sweetest way to welcome the tennis pro back to the court.

The Reddit cofounder designed a series of billboards starring the athlete and their 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

The first three billboards each showcase a different photo of the mother-daughter duo and contain a unique word—ultimately reading as "Greatest Momma of All Time" as people cruise down the highway. The final billboard shows the tennis champion holding her daughter along with the words "Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. – Alexis Jr + Sr."

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," he captioned the pictures of the advertisements on Tuesday. "@olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT."

Williams was clearly touched by her family's sweet gesture.

"Literally am crying," she wrote in the comments section. "This is so sweet. I love you."

Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Steals the Show During Her Mom's Return to Competitive Tennis

Ohanian designed the advertisements with AdQuick, a business he backs through his investment company Initialized Capital. Williams will likely drive past the billboards on her way to the March BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The tournament will be Williams' first since the birth of her child. 

 

We're sure her family will be there to cheer her on. Earlier this month, Alexis Olympia and her dad sat courtside at the 2018 Fed Cup—her big return to competitive tennis.

