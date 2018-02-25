The always candid Chrissy Teigen did not pull any punches when she sat down with friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin at the Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles on Saturday.

During the Q&A, the pregnant social media personality talked to Kim Kardashian's famed hairstylist about a slew of topics, ranging from the perils of Instagram superstardom to the joys of being married to John Legend and even on to the subject of her past battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her now-22-month-old daughter Luna.

In April 2017, Teigen revealed to Glamour magazine that despite the Instagram smiles she'd suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth.

Now that she's pregnant with her second child, a son who is due in June, the 32-year-old told Atkin that she did fear that the condition would come back once again.

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen—if it does—I’m so ready for it," she said in front of the packed house on Saturday night. "I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, "Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others."