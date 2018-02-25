Kim Kardashian Reveals the Best and Worst Part About Being Her

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller , Meg Swertlow & Amanda Williams | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

What's it like being Kim Kardashian? At the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, the reality star talked about her life and got candid about the good, the bad and apparently, the ugly.

When asked what is the best part of being her, the 37-year-old said, "The free s--t. No, free trips. Free planes. Free everything. But I do love to share, when I get free stuff I literally give it to all my friends and family."

Kim's least-favorite thing about being Kim Kardashian?

"When I just look like s--t and want to go outside and just eat a churro and not like, have anyone just up my ass," Kim replied. "But I can't complain, honestly. It's not that bad."

Life certainly has changed for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, beauty product mogul and social media fan-favorite since she and her family rose to fame more than 10 years ago.

"Material things don't make me happy anymore," Kim said at the conference, adding that she prefers trips.

Last year, she gifted husband Kanye West a surprise birthday trip to Japan, while he gifted her a vacation to a luxury resort in Utah for her birthday.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

The thing she's most proud of in life, Kim said, is her family. She's now a married mother of three, having recently welcomed baby No. 3, a daughter named Chicago West.

"Three kids is a game changer," she said. "I am really cautious when I am at home with my phone and being super present with my kids."

Kim often posts on social media pics and videos of her two eldest kids, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, but has yet to share a photo of Chicago, although she did make a cameo in her aunt Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video earlier this month.

At the conference, she also talked about her relationship with Kanye.

"My husband is so amazing, he just builds me up and motivates me," she said. "I have an incredible husband."

The two first stepped out together in 2012 and wed two years later in Italy. She also dished on the early stages of their relationship, noting his sleeping technique.

"First day I ever slept at Kanye's house—I won't say the date because then I'll get in trouble—like years and years and years ago," Kim said. "He put the heat on, he slept with the heat on and I think he had socks on."

She said that's how she knew he was her soul mate, saying that she herself sleeps at an 80-degree temperature, wearing a robe and socks.

Earlier on Saturday, Kim, Kanye and most of the rest of her family taped an episode of Celebrity Family Feud and played for charity.

"I played Family Feud today so I am not trying to brag," Kim said. "But my day was definitely amazing."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Chris Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lindsey Vonn, Nick Baumgartner, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

Lindsey Vonn and Others Take Selfies at 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out in NYC After Surprise Wedding

Gus Kenworthy, 2018 Winter Olympics, kiss

9 Best Viral Moments From the 2018 Winter Olympics

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Fun Boys' Night at 2018 Monster Jam

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite Again for Lunch

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -