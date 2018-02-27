Be the First to See Oscars 2018's Big Red Carpet Moments as They Happen

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:00 AM

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet moments that leave lasting impressions, the Oscars are where it's at.

Sure, by this time of the year we've all witnessed couture gowns a plenty but, time and time again, it's this final show of the season that makes a mark. Even better, what if we told you that this year you could be among the very first to see 2018's best looks the second they hit the carpet?

If you already have the E! News app (get it here: iOS App Store or here: Google Play Store), you probably already know all about E! Live 360, presented by AT&T. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Oscars

It's the most immersive, interactive red carpet experience around and it's happening for the Oscars. Will Marfuggi is returning to host live from the E! studio and we'll have 360 cameras capturing every angle on the red carpet.

The best part is you have control over what you see. In the E! Live 360 experience, you can switch between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam or the Fashion Cam.

There's just something about being the first, you know?

All you have to do is download the E! News app at the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and join us live on Oscars night, Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

