Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Secret Ceremony

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Ratajkowsi

Snapchat

Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman. 

A rep for the bombshell model confirms to E! News that she wed actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday. Emily, 26, shared a series of photos to Instagram announcing the unexpected ceremony, which seems to have taken place at a New York City courthouse. 

Ratajkowski rocked a burnt yellow-colored suit with a black hat and veil for the ceremony, while her hubby sported a light blue ensemble and T-shirt. "Sooo I have a surprise. I got married today," she captioned a photo of Sebastian kissing her on the cheek. 

Internet personality The Fat Jewish was there for the low-key affair, as well as Emily's adorable pug. Witnesses perhaps? 

Photos

Surprise, We’re Married! Secret Star Weddings & Elopements

Emily Ratajkowsi

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

MMV/BACKGRID

The stunning brunette, who rose to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video, also shared an official portrait of the newly minted husband and wife on Instagram. The couple opted for thick gold wedding bands. 

It was only very recently that reports indicated Ratajkowski had split from her longtime boyfriend of three years, Jeff Magid. According to TMZ, Emily and Sebastian began dating just a few weeks ago. 

Last night, photographers snapped Emily heading out to dinner looking very bridal chic in a satin slip dress and suede boots. 

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ed Sheeran

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2

Blac Chyna, Mechie

Blac Chyna’s Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Talks Leaked Sex Tape and Rob Kardashian

Ricky Martin, Wisin, Yandel

Watch Ricky Martin's Music Video "Fiebre" Ft. Wisin, Yandel

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen Selling Beverly Hills Home for $10 Million

John Stamos, Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Has No Doubts John Stamos Is Going to Make a "Great Dad"

Lorde Responds to Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -