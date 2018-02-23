Luann de Lesseps is ready to move forward with her life.

Two months have passed since the Real Housewives of New York star was arrested on Christmas Eve for assaulting a police officer and disorderly intoxication, charges she's plead not guilty to as she awaits an April court date. Now, as The Countess explained to The New York Times in a new interview, she's focused on putting the finishing touches on her cabaret show.

Called "#CountessAndFriends" and opening on Feb. 27 in Manhattan, Luann said she's had to take her legal turmoil into consideration when planning the performance.

"I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach," the reality star shared. "I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously."