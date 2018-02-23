Charles Sykes/Bravo
Luann de Lesseps is ready to move forward with her life.
Two months have passed since the Real Housewives of New York star was arrested on Christmas Eve for assaulting a police officer and disorderly intoxication, charges she's plead not guilty to as she awaits an April court date. Now, as The Countess explained to The New York Times in a new interview, she's focused on putting the finishing touches on her cabaret show.
Called "#CountessAndFriends" and opening on Feb. 27 in Manhattan, Luann said she's had to take her legal turmoil into consideration when planning the performance.
"I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach," the reality star shared. "I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously."
"Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of," Luann added.
The Bravo celeb said she checked into rehab for a month following the arrest, and continues to prioritize her health by quitting smoking, attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and practicing yoga.
"To know that the show was totally sold out and people are still trying to get tickets is a really great feeling," she explained. "That I get to come back and have something creative to sink my teeth into has been really helpful for me, because it's been a rocky road, the past two years."
Following the cabaret's run, de Lesseps told the NYT that fans can look forward to a new song called "Make It Part of the Dance," which is apparently inspired by her now-infamous fall in Mexico.
Luann continued, "The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously. I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.'"
