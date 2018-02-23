Inside Jennifer Lopez's Twins' Super Sweet 10th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Max and Emme!

Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twin son and daughter, who she dubs her "coconuts," turned 10 on Thursday and celebrated their birthday with their mom at Sugar Factory Las Vegas at the Fashion Show Mall—about a mile away from the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where J.Lo has her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency. Max and Emme were presented with a Super Mario themed cake and chocolate sloth cake and other sweet treats.

More than two dozen people, including the kids' friends and Lopez's dancers and other colleagues, attended the bash, which included dancing, E! News has learned. J.Lo posted on Instagram several photos and videos from the party.

The twins were very excited when they arrived, smiling ear-to-ear and pointing out the decorations to their mother. The party took place in the main dining area of the restaurant, in a section that was cordoned off with stanchions and velvet ropes and decorated with brightly colored balloons, flowers, rubber ducks and big glass goblets filled with rainbow colored candy. Security guards were placed around the perimeter and prevented the public from approaching the family.

Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was unable to attend the party but she did FaceTime with him as servers brought out a King Kong sundae, which contains two dozen scoops and flaming sparklers, and he wished the twins a happy birthday.