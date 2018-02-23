"Is that your boss?" she asks Marlo, pointing at NeNe.

"That's my sister. That's my mother," Marlo replies. "She's a madam."

As Marlo reminds her that Kim is her friend, after all, Porsha attempts to put some distance between herself and her perceived new BFF. "I'm still getting to know her, thank you" she argues. "I don't need you to hold my feet to the fire for anything."

Finally, NeNe steps in to try and translate for her friend. "What Marlo is saying is...if you know she's wrong, you should say something to her like 'You're wrong.'"

"And I agree with you, I do," Porsha says. "Please don't take me not saying exactly what she said that I agree."

While NeNe seems satisfied with that, Marlo can't let it go. "I asked a question," she shouts. "I didn't say you have to!"

"Girl, I can't yell," Porsha tells her. "I'm not gonna scream."

