All the Fashion at Premio Lo Nuestro 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 7:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lele Pons, Univision, Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It's been 30 years of Premio Lo Nuestro! 

Univision's award show will be airing live from Miami's American Airlines Arena. The Spanish-language award show is television's first-ever entertainment awards. They'll be paying tribute to Latino music legends and shine a spotlight on the on iconic and upcoming voices. 

This year, the award show is switching things up, they will recognize and celebrate, not nominate, the most influential significant Latin artists. The gala will revisit historical moments in Latin music.

Univision will also pay tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan for being such trailblazers in the music world. 

Check out some of the best fashion from the night in the gallery below: 

Photos

2018 Premio Lo Nuestro Red Carpet Fashion

Wisin & Yandel will be reuniting for the first time on television, also in attendance: J BalvinBad BunnyPitbull, MalumaAnittaRomeo SantosLeslie GraceOzuna, and many more. 

Many of the stars walked the magenta carpet with adorable dogs from the Miami Dade's Animal Shelter. The hosts said that many of these pooches were left behind after last year's hurricane and they still need a home. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Zendaya

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

Cheryl, Liam Payne, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Rita Ora, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel Live

BRIT Awards 2018: Sick Ariana Grande Cancels Manchester Tribute Performance

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

2018 Oscars: Meet the Presenters

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -