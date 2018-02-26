Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards are fast approaching.
E! News can exclusively reveal who is competing for the following three categories, Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, and Favorite Breakout Artist, along with a video from the show's host, John Cena himself!
The WWE Superstar will return as host of the show on Saturday, March 24, live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA where he will join Hollywood's hottest stars, all while dodging that iconic green slime.
"It's an awesome show!" the Blockers star told E! News in January. "It is like the thrill of being in a WWE show, which is the thing I enjoy the absolute most, and Kids' Choice Awards is that thrill and that experience. Nickelodeon's production value is amazing. Every show is just outstanding and what they do for the kids in the audience and the kids at home is spectacular. The show is for the kids and so designed for the audience absolutely and it's so fun. You get to be a big kid."
Alessia Cara is already excited about her big nomination and gave the following statement to E! News:
"Thanks so much Kids' Choice Awards for nominating me this year. It's really cool to be considered, especially by a demographic that has been so supportive of my music"
Here are the nominees for three categories:
Favorite Movie
Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman
Favorite TV Show
Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans
Favorite Breakout Artist
Alessia Cara
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
During the next four weeks starting today, kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon's digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices for their favorite stars. Kids will also have the opportunity to influence the show in real-time with new live voting capabilities.
