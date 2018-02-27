Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready for your mean tweets.

The Bachelor's two-night finale is upon us, Bachelor Nation, and it's safe to say this might be the franchise's most dramatic ending ever. Sure, Chris Harrison has said that a lot over the years, but we think he really means it this time.

In last night's episode, Arie said goodbye to Kendall Long, meaning Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin are season 22's final two...and judging from Caroline Lunny's shocking outburst as Arie over his decision—"I know what you did!"—at the Women Tell All, fans are likely going to have a lot to say (and tweet about!) come next week.

And Arie is more than ready for it, telling E! News at the Women Tell All taping, "There are things I want to get off my chest and those are things I'm waiting to do during the finale."