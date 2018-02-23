Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s in trouble.

This Sunday's Women Tell All special will leave a lot of Bachelor viewers with their jaws on the floor when Caroline Lunny, seemingly out of nowhere, decides to confront Arie about the upcoming end of his season, hinting at what sounds like a major controversy on the horizon.

While she didn't go into specifics (in the clip below), Caroline called out the 36-year-old race car driver/real estate agent's decision making, saying, "I know what you did and I don't know how you could do that, and I just really don't understand...but I really hope you found what you're looking for." Daaaamn!

So why did Caroline feel the need to call Arie out? One word: Friendship, as the realtor told E! News she really bonded with her fellow contestants, saying, "I left this with amazing women who are going to be friends for like, there are bridesmaids-status friends here."