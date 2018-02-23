by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 12:00 PM
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s in trouble.
This Sunday's Women Tell All special will leave a lot of Bachelor viewers with their jaws on the floor when Caroline Lunny, seemingly out of nowhere, decides to confront Arie about the upcoming end of his season, hinting at what sounds like a major controversy on the horizon.
While she didn't go into specifics (in the clip below), Caroline called out the 36-year-old race car driver/real estate agent's decision making, saying, "I know what you did and I don't know how you could do that, and I just really don't understand...but I really hope you found what you're looking for." Daaaamn!
So why did Caroline feel the need to call Arie out? One word: Friendship, as the realtor told E! News she really bonded with her fellow contestants, saying, "I left this with amazing women who are going to be friends for like, there are bridesmaids-status friends here."
And she felt it was her duty as a BFF to stand up for her wronged friend(s?).
"I had envisioned this Tell All for a long time and how it would go down and then obviously life happened and s--t happened," Caroline explained backstage after confronting Arie, "And so for me, I was really close with a lot of the girls in the house, especially a few that remained at the end. For me, it was a no-brainer, I needed to have that best friend moment, where you're like, 'Hey, I know what you did, screw you.' We all wish we could have that moment for our friends and for ourselves. I never got close enough to him to have it be about me."
While Caroline can't say what happens at the end with Arie and his final three women—Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham and Kendall Long—she admitted she was "furious" when she learned what Arie did.
ABC
"I had heard a little rumor along the way," Caroline explained, adding she didn't think it could be true. "I then called and I had gotten that confirmation and I was furious, honestly. You'll see why. I'm heartbroken the way things went down, the way he handled it. I think it could've been handled much better and it wasn't."
On stage, Arie didn't really address Caroline's comments, just simply saying, "I think that will play out in the weeks to come."
And Caroline had yet to speak with Arie one-on-one when E! News chatted with her, with the 26-year-old joking, "I think he's afraid to talk to me a little bit!"
To hear more from Caroline about calling Arie out, watch our interview with her above. And stay tuned for our chat with Arie, where he addresses Caroline's comments.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m., and the Women Tell All special airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
