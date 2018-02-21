Let the countdown to the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards begin!

Tonight at the iHeartRadio ICONS With Bon Jovi event in New York City it was announced that the 80s rock band would receive the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award during the March 11 ceremony. Additionally, the "Livin' on a Prayer" chart-toppers are expected to perform.

That's not all though, music lovers!

Camila Cabello will be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release. iHeartRadio will also present Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism.