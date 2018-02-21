Jonas Brothers' Dad Kevin Sr. in Remission After Cancer Battle

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas' dad is on the road to recovery.

In early 2017, Kevin Jonas Sr., who once managed his kids' former band The Jonas Brothers and is now a North Carolina-based restaurateur, revealed he was diagnosed with colon cancer. The now 53-year-old was treated at the highly acclaimed Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. His cancer was in stage 2. After months of treatment, in late December, doctors declared he was in remission, according to People magazine.

Last August, Nick said on iHeartRadio's Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water podcast that his dad was "cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it," adding, "All is good."

"Being here with him when he went in to have his tumor removed was a really special thing and really important," he said. "I had a lot of things on my schedule, but I said, 'I'm going to be here with you and walk through this with you and the family.' And it was a moment of pride for all of us to say, 'Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and Dad being a manager at one time,' to be able to be there with him, be a unit as a family, is something I think, we should be really proud of."

"The boys showed me constantly—through texts, phone calls, visits—how much they love me," his dad told People.