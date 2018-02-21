Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 8:03 AM

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Neon

What are characters without their clothing? 

For costume designers, not much. In an award season filled with standout characters—many rooted in history—the costumes were crucial in painting the moving pictures that took over our big and small screens this year. After all, what would Margot Robbie's portrayal of Tonya Harding have been without the bedazzled leotards? 

The men and women responsible for bringing those ensembles to fruition were honored Tuesday night at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stars including Lily TomlinRachel Brosnahan and Eva Longoria stepped out to attend the annual event. Sally Field unexpectedly showed up in support of the evening's Career Achievement honoree, Joanna Johnston, with whom Field worked on Forrest Gump and Lincoln

Meanwhile, costume designers for I, Tonya and The Shape of Water ended up taking home awards among a handful of others. 

Check out the full list of winners below. Congratulations everyone!

Photos

2018 Oscars: Meet the Presenters

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins

Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics

Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out – Nadine Haders
WINNER: I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth

Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
WINNER: The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
WINNER: Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale – Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Excellence in Period Television
WINNER: The Crown – Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
WINNER: Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Short Form Design
Assassin's Creed: "I Am" Commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", Music Video – B. Ăkerlund
Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock
WINNER: Pink: "Beautiful Trauma" Music Video – Kim Bowen

Career Achievement Award

Joanna Johnston

Spotlight Award

Kerry Washington

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Guillermo Del Toro

Hall of Fame

John Mollo

Distinguished Service Award

Maggie Schpak

