Ryan Reynolds is a hero to many children, on- and off-screen.

On Monday afternoon, the 41-year-old actor shared a series of photos taken on the set of 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2, thanking the Children's Wish Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation for introducing him to some very special families. "One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set. Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day. These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids," Reynolds wrote in his Instagram caption, adding that they "also make dreams come true for parents who just wanna see their kid smile."

Reynolds also thanked prop master Dan Sisson "for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword." He then clarified that the kids were given bamboo swords, not "stabby-stabby" swords. Adding a personal touch, he autographed each of the swords and included individual messages.