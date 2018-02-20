Over the course of its popularity, there have been reality shows and specials about all sorts of things from full body makeovers (The Swan) to trick dating shows requiring straight men to play gay (Boy Meets Boy), and now Netflix's The Push is here to ask: Can somebody be manipulated into committing murder?

The Push hails from Derren Brown and features a subject interacting with actors and "enmeshed in a web of lies" with one goal: "I need him to feel like there's only one way out when he's told to commit murder," Brown says in the trailer.

Brown continues, "The question we're asking is simple: Can we be manipulated through social pressure to commit murder?"