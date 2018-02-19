The world is waiting for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby No. 2—and it looks like we don't have to wait too much longer!

Chrissy hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and revealed exactly when she, John and little Luna would be welcoming their second child.

The pregnant personality said, "I am having a baby boy in the spring. I will tell you—it's June."

As for what they'll call their little guy, Chrissy says the couple's totally stuck on names.

The 32-year-old said, "Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name."

She explained how she came up with the unique name of Luna for her daughter.

"There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night, really big vivid red mood and just gorgeous," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. I have a love for space. I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as youngster. And so I thought Luna was just perfect."