Ouch!

Fergie was tasked to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at tonight's NBA All-Star Game—a task that she seemed to fall short of on Sunday night.

Before the game, the singer slinked up to microphone in an LBD and gave a bluesy and somewhat unusual rendition of the national anthem that did appear NOT go over well with the A-list audience, or at appears the entire Internet.

In clips, Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted not really feeling Fergie's flow before the game.

One viewer, Isaac Harris, called it the "worst" national anthem he'd ever heard, writing, "Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever."

John Middlekauf simply tweeted, "Worst rendition ever?"

@CoryTowns wrote, "LMAOOOOOOOOO FERGIE SOUND LIKE A BODEGA CAT."

See some of the other brutal meme-tastic tweets...