BAFTA Film Awards 2018: Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, or BAFTAs, have been revealed!

The annual event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. Winners included Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and I, Tonya's Allison Janney, all of whom have already collected multiple awards for their roles and are also nominated for Oscars for their performances.

Check out the winners list below:

Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Director

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro - WINNER

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh