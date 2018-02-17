Travis Scott may be a new dad but he's still a music man!

Two weeks after welcoming his first child, baby Stormi Webster, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old rapper hit the stage at Avenue Los Angeles during NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The 25-year-old, who wore ripped jeans and a colorful skeleton shirt, performed "Butterfly Effect," "Huncho Jack," "Antidote" and "Goosebumps."

The party, which was part of the Rémy Martin MVP Weekend, lit up the TAO Block in Hollywood and culminated with a special performance by the proud papa, whose lady was nowhere in sight.

Rappers French Montana and Future were also there and headed to the VIP area, as did Nicole Scherzinger. Other attendees at the swanky bash were Chanel Iman, Julissa Bermudez, professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, Canadian EDM duo DVBBS and Danny Abeckaser. Even Food Network star Guy Fieri hit up the Avenue to catch Travis' performance.

The 67th All-Star Game, which is set to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, will feature rosters drafted by All-Stars themselves. Tomorrow's game against Team Stephen and Team LeBron will feature picks made by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.