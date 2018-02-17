Lionel Richie says he thinks daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick is a "just a phase," but continues to support her and also says her beau is a "nice guy."
The 19-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's ex, 34, have been going out since mid-2017. In November, Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles, in front of Lionel, that her famous dad, is "very supportive" about her dating life. In response, the singer jokingly made a hand gesture and pretended to shoot himself.
Lionel was asked again about Scott dating Sofia in an interview published in Australia's Daily Telegraph on Saturday.
"She's 19," the singer said about his daughter. "When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
"Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, 'Dad, I'm in love' and [he] looked at me and said, 'Okay, we're going to leave you alone for a minute and you'll figure it out,'" Lionel joked. "My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!"
Sofia Richie/Instagram, Inset: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
"From what I met of him he's a very nice guy," the singer was quoted as saying about Scott. "When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don't really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I'll continue to be my cheerful self and move on."
Sofia and Scott have not commented on Lionel's reported remarks.
"Sofia gets whatever she wants and is a Daddy's girl, so even though her father doesn't really approve of Scott, he's going with the flow to make her happy," a source told E! News.
