Lionel Richie Calls Sofia Richie's Relationship With Scott Disick a "Phase"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lionel Richie says he thinks daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick is a "just a phase," but continues to support her and also says her beau is a "nice guy."

The 19-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's ex, 34, have been going out since mid-2017. In November, Sofia told E! NewsSibley Scoles, in front of Lionel, that her famous dad, is "very supportive" about her dating life. In response, the singer jokingly made a hand gesture and pretended to shoot himself.

Lionel was asked again about Scott dating Sofia in an interview published in Australia's Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

"She's 19," the singer said about his daughter. "When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."

"Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, 'Dad, I'm in love' and [he] looked at me and said, 'Okay, we're going to leave you alone for a minute and you'll figure it out,'" Lionel joked. "My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!"

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie

Sofia Richie/Instagram, Inset: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"From what I met of him he's a very nice guy," the singer was quoted as saying about Scott. "When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don't really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I'll continue to be my cheerful self and move on."

Sofia and Scott have not commented on Lionel's reported remarks.

"Sofia gets whatever she wants and is a Daddy's girl, so even though her father doesn't really approve of Scott, he's going with the flow to make her happy," a source told E! News.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Scott Disick , Couples , Family , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Foxx Cuts Interview Short Over Katie Holmes Question

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim, 2018 Winter Olympics, couples

Meet the Couples Competing at the 2018 Olympics

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, Engagement Ring

Stars' Engagement Rings

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Final Few Months as a Married Couple

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: Everything We Know About Their Shocking Split

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -