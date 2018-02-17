President Donald Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman was left speechless for several seconds on Friday's episode of the CBS show Big Brother: Celebrity Edition when her cast mate Brandi Glanville posed a shocking question about her former boss.

"Did you ever sleep with him?" the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked.

"With who?" Omarosa replied.

"Trump," she said.

"Hell no!" Omarosa said, after a few seconds. "God! Brandi, that's horrible!"

"Apparently, a lot of girls do," Brandi replied.

"Well, I'm not," Omarosa said. "Now, there is somebody in the White House who is sleeping around with everybody, but she is not me. I've never had to do that."