President Donald Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman was left speechless for several seconds on Friday's episode of the CBS show Big Brother: Celebrity Edition when her cast mate Brandi Glanville posed a shocking question about her former boss.
"Did you ever sleep with him?" the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked.
"With who?" Omarosa replied.
"Trump," she said.
"Hell no!" Omarosa said, after a few seconds. "God! Brandi, that's horrible!"
"Apparently, a lot of girls do," Brandi replied.
"Well, I'm not," Omarosa said. "Now, there is somebody in the White House who is sleeping around with everybody, but she is not me. I've never had to do that."
Omarosa, the "villain" of season one of Trump's former show The Apprentice, has been making headlines for revealing details about her time in the White House. Last year, the reality star was made an aide to the president and the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. She was fired in December.
Brandi, who competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015, said she heard rumors that some contestants on the show had slept with Trump when he was its host. Omarosa asked her if she ever heard her name in the rumors.
"No. He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering," Brandi replied.
"God no," Omarosa said. "I'm just ratings gold."
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who also competed on The Celebrity Apprentice, raised eyebrows in January when she commented on Trump and Omarosa's relationship in an interview on the Unstable'D podcast, saying "There is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two. Allegedly."
