It is no wonder Dream Kardashian has her dad, Rob Kardashian, wrapped around her little finger.

In an adorable video shared to Rob's Snapchat Story, his little girl shouts for "Dada" while standing in her crib.

The peek into their daily life is proof of the happiness the daughter and father provide for each other, with Rob frequently sharing snaps of his little girl.

And while Dream seems to have a sweet spot for her dad, she saves some love for her cousins, too. Just the other day Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans got to see Dream spend some quality time with her cousin, Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's toddler North West.