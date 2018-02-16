Instagram
It is no wonder Dream Kardashian has her dad, Rob Kardashian, wrapped around her little finger.
In an adorable video shared to Rob's Snapchat Story, his little girl shouts for "Dada" while standing in her crib.
The peek into their daily life is proof of the happiness the daughter and father provide for each other, with Rob frequently sharing snaps of his little girl.
And while Dream seems to have a sweet spot for her dad, she saves some love for her cousins, too. Just the other day Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans got to see Dream spend some quality time with her cousin, Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's toddler North West.
Twitter
The two cousins shared a hug while playing a bit of dress up, and pretty soon they will have another cousin to join them, with Kylie Jenner recently giving birth to baby Stormi and Khloe Kardashian expecting her first child.
Their growing family has brought so much joy to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner. "The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life," she shared on an episode of KUWTK.
What do you think of the sweet father-daughter moment? Sound off in the comments below!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!