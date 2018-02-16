After Black Panther is released, Daniel Kaluuya and big screen newcomer Winston Duke will be even more famous. So what will they do the next day?
See Black Panther again, they joke. Duke even wants to buy movie tickets for kids so they can "see a young black king" because "it's fantastic."
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester, Kaluuya, who plays W'Kabi, and Duke, who makes his movie debut as M'Baku, discuss their elation that the film has premiered, and more importantly, that they were able to be a part of it.
As an artist, Duke finds importance in telling stories with a social justice undertone.
"I've been blessed to be part of this project," he says. "It has a social justice soul, and that doesn't come along."
Similarly, Kaluuya not only took on a role in Black Panther, but also starred in one of the hottest films of 2017, Get Out, Jordan Peele's racially charged masterpiece. With such a huge year, Kaluuya would naturally be a great resource for first timer, Duke. But, Kaluuya says Duke doesn't need his advice.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Describing how he felt when he watched Duke's performance, Kaluuya exclaims, "Seeing it last night, look at that, look at him light up the screen and rise, this is his first film...he's that great."
Although this was Duke's first movie, he had few apprehensions. To get into character, he had to undergo rigorous physical training. It was important for him to showcase a man who was "physically strong, but...not aesthetically concerned." The transformation into M'Baku was an "opportunity," he said.
Black Panther also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupito Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett. You can see all of their powerhouse performances in theaters today!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
How Jennifer Aniston Is Getting Through Her Split From Justin Theroux: ''She Has Lots of Love in Her Life''