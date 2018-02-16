After Black Panther is released, Daniel Kaluuya and big screen newcomer Winston Duke will be even more famous. So what will they do the next day?

See Black Panther again, they joke. Duke even wants to buy movie tickets for kids so they can "see a young black king" because "it's fantastic."

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester, Kaluuya, who plays W'Kabi, and Duke, who makes his movie debut as M'Baku, discuss their elation that the film has premiered, and more importantly, that they were able to be a part of it.

As an artist, Duke finds importance in telling stories with a social justice undertone.

"I've been blessed to be part of this project," he says. "It has a social justice soul, and that doesn't come along."

Similarly, Kaluuya not only took on a role in Black Panther, but also starred in one of the hottest films of 2017, Get Out, Jordan Peele's racially charged masterpiece. With such a huge year, Kaluuya would naturally be a great resource for first timer, Duke. But, Kaluuya says Duke doesn't need his advice.