Lucy Hale Is Dating Her Life Sentence Co-Star Riley Smith

It looks like Lucy Hale has a new man in her life.

The 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum was photographed kissing her 39-year-old Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith on Valentine's Day. The duo was spotting packing on the PDA after having dinner together at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hale can be seen holding a white rose in the picture, seemingly a gift from her new beau.

In addition to the dinner PDA, the duo has been popping up on each other's social media in recent weeks. Just last month, Hale and Smith wrapped season one of their upcoming CW show, which she documented on Instagram.