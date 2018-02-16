Lucy Hale Is Dating Her Life Sentence Co-Star Riley Smith

MEGA
It looks like Lucy Hale has a new man in her life.
The 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum was photographed kissing her 39-year-old Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith on Valentine's Day. The duo was spotting packing on the PDA after having dinner together at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Hale can be seen holding a white rose in the picture, seemingly a gift from her new beau.
In addition to the dinner PDA, the duo has been popping up on each other's social media in recent weeks. Just last month, Hale and Smith wrapped season one of their upcoming CW show, which she documented on Instagram.
"This group of remarkable humans and I just had our last table read for season one of Life Sentence," she wrote along with a cast photo. "I'm so excited to introduce you into our world we've been creating these last 6 months. @cw_lifesentence."
This new romances comes about nine months after Hale split with her boyfriend, Anthony Kalabretta. The duo reportedly called it quits in May 2017 after two years together.
Many Disney Channel fans might recognize Smith from the movie Motocrossed or 2004's New York Minute with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. He's also appeared in a number of other movies and TV series over the years like 90210, 24, True Blood and Nashville.
What do you think about this new couple? Sound off in the comments!
You can watch Hale and Smith on Life Sentence, premiering March 7 on the CW.